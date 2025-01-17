Sober Entrepreneur Bobbie the Awesome Malatesta Showcases Alcohol-Free Social Spaces on The Blox Season 15

3-21 No Kiddin' is more than a store.. It's Community and we celebrate the milestones

'Bobbie Malatesta brings innovation and advocacy to The Blox, showcasing the booming nonalcoholic beverage market and sober social spaces.'

social spaces that aren’t centered around alcohol is about inclusion, wellness, and redefining connection. Everyone deserves a place to celebrate, relax, and engage without the pressure of drinking.” — Bobbie the Awesome

NAUGATUCK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbie Malatesta, founder of 3-21 No Kiddin' Sober Space & Bottle Shop and a passionate recovery advocate, recently competed in the 15th season of The Blox, a reality-TV-style competition hosted by renowned TV personality Wes Bergmann. The show brings together 100 entrepreneurs to tackle intense business challenges, highlighting creativity, strategy, and determination.

Based in Naugatuck, CT, Bobbie brought her mission to redefine social spaces without alcohol, children or gambling to a national audience. Her vision for 3-21 No Kiddin' is rooted in her own recovery journey from gambling and alcohol addiction, a story that has inspired many.

“Being part of The Blox was EPIC,” Bobbie shared. “It was a chance to showcase my vision for 3-21 No Kiddin' while competing alongside some of the most talented entrepreneurs in the country.” The ironic part says Bobbie, “is we filmed in a casino”. Being in recovery from gambling addiction for almost 9 years now, Bobbie understood her mission behind 3-21 was greater than any risk to ever gamble again.

One standout moment during the filming was having an educational “Sample Party” where Bobbie introduced functional and nonalcoholic drinks to her peers. They were shocked to learn about products such as kava, non alcoholic spirits and botanical elixirs. This tradition is one developed for guests in her Naugatuck location that helps customers learn about some of the 3000 non alcoholic drink choices in the market. Nonalcoholic brands that are the best kept secrets like Free Spirits, Lowtail Libations, Leilo and Three Spirits were shared amongst the competitors and staff. "There is a whole new world we need to share with everyone" regarding the drink market. It's not a soda and beer economy anymore.

The show's release couldn’t come at a better time! Dry January! 1 in 3 Americans are being said to be participating in this sober curious movement and healthy trend. It is an amazing opportunity to educate the consumer on functional drink options, and reinforce the culture shift towards drinking alcohol.

“Building relationships with other entrepreneurs was one of the most rewarding parts of the experience,” Bobbie said. “It reinforced my belief that innovation and recovery can create meaningful connections and impactful businesses.”

The Blox Season 15 will stream soon on Facebook, and The Blox app, giving viewers an inside look at Bobbie’s journey and her commitment to creating alcohol-free, gambling-free, and child-free social spaces.

About 3-21 No Kiddin' Sober Space & Bottle Shop

Located in Naugatuck, CT, 3-21 No Kiddin' is a one-of-a-kind sober social club and bottle shop. Offering a curated selection of non-alcoholic beverages, community-focused events, and a safe space for adults, the business champions mental wellness, health and recovery.

Founded by Bobbie "the Awesome" Malatesta, 3-21 No Kiddin' is redefining how adults connect and celebrate life with healthier alternatives to alcohol culture. This proof of concept location is the beginning of Bobbie's national initiative to change to the culture on adult entertainment, connection and connection and health.

Fox 61 News Captures the Essence of 3-21 No Kiddin'

