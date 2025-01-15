Princerella The Prince

Welcome to the unique story of Princerella; the prince is both wealthy and impoverished. He labours until he is pale and blue. How long will his liberty last?

It started out as scribbles, then drawings to a full fledged novel. Future author's, keep your dreams alive and never bury them. Nurture your dreams and they will become a reality” — Sammia S N Kerr

LONDON, PADDINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princerella : A Bold New Take on Cinderella: A Modern-Day Prince Turned Pauper Captivates Readers of All AgesSam S N Kerr reinvents a classic fairy tale with her story – Princerella. In this modern-day reimaging, roles are reversed as a privileged prince is thrust into the gritty realities of life as a pauper. With this change in the protagonist’s circumstance taking the prince on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, resilience and social awakening, Princerella is a genre-defying tale that will enchant, and challenge readers aged 12-18.Media Contact:Sam KerrEmail: samkerr500@protonmail.comSee the video book trailer: https://youtu.be/c_2AMarMxqo *PRESS REVIEW COPIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THE MEDIA CONTACTPerfect for fans of modern fairy tales with a twist, Princerella blends humour, heart, and razor-sharp social commentary to deliver a page-turner that is as entertaining as it is enlightening.With this young author having penned and published scores of novels for young readers, her latest book bursts with witty banter and heartfelt moments. It also paints a vivid picture of what happens when comfort zones collapse, leaving room for genuine human connection and growth.So much more than a romance, Princerella is a tale of transformation. By flipping our embedded visions of Cinderella, the author deftly explores themes of privilege, empathy and resilience.Fresh, funny and reflective, Princerella leaves readers laugh outing loud, crying and saying “ahh.. finally an author who gets me”.Synopsis:Welcome to the unique Princerella story, in which the prince is both wealthy and impoverished. He works all day as little more than a work horse, with no access to food or water. He hasn't even had time to roll around in the grass. He labours until he is pale and blue. How long will this go on? When he sees an opportunity, he gallops. Following that, a Princess assisted him in sobbing. Then number two quickly becomes three, and then many. Thanks to his fairy godfather, he was finally set free. How long will his liberty last? Will he continue to let his family use him as a prop?In a five-star review, an Amazon reader said:“A good read, one-of-a-kind, with a lot of laughter, sadness, and shades that reflect some aspects of the current situation with a UK Prince, his immediate and paternal family, and the UK media. Get a copy because it is the best so far, and you will not be disappointed.”Independently published, Princerella is available to purchase in hardcover (ISBN No: 979-8889927310) priced £14.99, paperback (ISBN No: 979-8889550815) priced £13.99 and Kindle format (£9.99) on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/mr298u4u https://tinyurl.com/h4rmb52n and https://tinyurl.com/t7rmffrc About the Author:Sammia Kerr is a London-born author who goes by the pen name Sam S. N. Kerr or S Kerr. Sammia is currently attending university and currently working as a student and youth officer. She used to be a songstress for a couple of years since she enjoys singing and will resume where she left off once her hands are free. For the time being, she has opted to become a storyteller and focus on her writing, which she is also very passionate about.Sammia began scribbling at the age of two, and by the age of three, she progressed to making collages with stories. At every play date, she would share her stories and drawings with her friends. Everyone enjoyed hearing her stories. She went on to write her first complete book when she was seven years old, based on scribbles and drawings she made when she was three. This book, however, became stuck in storage. She did not give up and continues to write. She published her first book at the age of fifteen, and by the age of sixteen, she'd written over 150 books for children.She has published over 46 books now at the age at 19. These include storytelling primarily for young children and their families, and there is many more stories to come. Princerella The Prince is her first novel of her two-part series. She's currently working on more mature novels unrelated to Princerella The Prince.

Princerella The Prince Book Trailer

