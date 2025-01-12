On frontlines of firefight, Governor Newsom meets with first responders, announces tax relief for L.A. County

The Governor spent his day in several parts of Los Angeles impacted by the fires. Governor Newsom started the day convening state leaders who are coordinating response efforts. Later, he met with firefighters at the Zuma Beach Incident Command Post, pilots and personnel who fly nighttime firefighting missions, and the contingent of firefighters arriving from Mexico to support firefighting efforts.

At the Rose Bowl, the Governor met with firefighters battling the Eaton Fire, including inmate firefighters, as well as support counselors who help firefighters on the ground – made possible by recent state funding. Also at the Rose Bowl, he met with state fire and county officials, as well as U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

Governor Newsom also toured the Eaton and Palisades fires from the air to see the devastation and progress being made to contain them.

State’s all-in response

California has mobilized more than 14,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,700 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,350+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 150+ dozers and 160+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and has issued two executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: