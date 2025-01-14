New Educational Toolkit Protects Teachers and Students From AI-Driven Cyber Attacks

Online Resources Page The FAIK Files Audio Miniseries Supplemental Quick-Reference Guides

Comprehensive, high-quality learning materials to help teachers, students and book clubs master new skills in an advanced technology subject area

What people need now are practical skills and strategies they can apply immediately to better protect themselves from threats. The FAIK learning ecosystem transforms understanding into action.” — Perry Carpenter

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI-generated scams and deepfakes surge to unprecedented levels, cybersecurity expert Perry Carpenter launches a comprehensive educational toolkit that transforms his best-selling book, FAIK: a Practical Guide to Living in a World of Deepfakes, Disinformation, and AI-Generated Deceptions, into an interactive learning experience to benefit the education community. This new resource was created in response to the growing need for practical defense strategies against increasingly sophisticated digital deception.

"We are past the point of simply raising awareness about AI threats," says Carpenter. "What people need now are practical skills and strategies they can apply immediately to better protect themselves from threats. The FAIK learning ecosystem transforms understanding into action."

The comprehensive learning package includes:

1. Immersive 40+ Page Discussion Guide

o Deep-dive analysis questions and group discussion prompts

o Real-world case studies and hands-on exercises in detection

o Interactive projects designed for a range of learners

o Assessment tools and learning objectives tailored to AI literacy

2. "The FAIK Files Audio Miniseries" - A Dramatic 10-Part Podcast Series

o Fully produced audio dramas illustrating real-world threats

o Behind-the-scenes insights into AI-driven deception

o Interviews with experts in cybersecurity and media literacy

o Sound-designed scenarios and practical strategies for defense

3. Supplemental Quick-Reference Guides

o Breakdowns of critical concepts and defense frameworks

o Tools for informed decision-making and strategic response

o Reference sheets and checklists for easy application

This innovative learning ecosystem is essential for:

• Universities and colleges teaching digital literacy or information warfare

• Book clubs and discussion groups

• Individual readers seeking deeper understanding

• Corporate security awareness programs

• Information security professionals

• Community education initiatives

"AI-based deception works by exploiting human nature, so our best defense starts with understanding ourselves," explains Carpenter. "Whether someone is reading FAIK alone, leading a book club, or teaching a class, these materials help create a community of informed digital defenders."

Available for download at https://ThisBookIsFAIK.com/resources, the FAIK discussion and activity resource pack empower readers to take control of their digital safety. The FAIK Files audio miniseries and ongoing podcast are also available for a deeper dive with dramatized stories, insights and tips.

About Perry Carpenter

Perry Carpenter is a multi-award-winning author, podcaster and speaker, with over two decades in cybersecurity focusing on how cybercriminals exploit human behavior. As the Chief Human Risk Management Strategist at KnowBe4, Perry helps build robust human-centric defenses against social engineering-based threats. His latest book, FAIK, explores AI's role in deception.

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact: hello@8thLayerMedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.