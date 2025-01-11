Submit Release
CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced the apprehension of an incarcerated person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2024.

On Jan. 10, 2025, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Samaki M. Twyman was taken into custody without incident in the city of Lancaster by agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. Twyman’s case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

Twyman, 22, was received on July 24, 2023, from Los Angeles County. He was sentenced to five years for discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/aircraft and second-degree robbery. He has been housed at MCRP Los Angeles County since Aug. 6, 2024.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Samaki M. Twyman
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Jan. 11, 2025

