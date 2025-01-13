Joel Frenette Among 'The 10 Most Admired CTOs to Follow in 2025' by CXO Inc Magazine

Joel Frenette, AI Expert TravelFun.Biz Focused on Human-Centric AI

This prestigious accolade highlights Frenette’s visionary leadership in championing human-centric (AI) particularly within the travel sector.

AI should enhance the human-work experience, not replace it!” — Joel Frenette

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joel Frenette, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of TravelFun.Biz, has been honored as one of “The 10 Most Admired CTOs to Follow in 2025” by CXO Inc Magazine. This prestigious accolade highlights Frenette’s visionary leadership in championing human-centric artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, particularly within the travel sector.Click Here to visit the full article featuring Joel Frenette on CXO Inc Magazine https://cxoincmagazine.com/empowering-people-through-technology-the-transformative-journey-of-joel-frenette A Visionary in Human-Centric AI InnovationWith over 22 years of IT leadership experience, Joel Frenette has distinguished himself as a pioneer in integrating technology that prioritizes human values. His groundbreaking publication, The Human-Centric AI Manifesto: Principles for Ethical and Responsible Artificial Intelligence, has become a cornerstone for developing AI systems that enhance human capabilities while ensuring safety, security, and ethical integrity.Transforming the Travel Industry with AIAs CTO of TravelFun.Biz, Frenette has revolutionized how travel agents utilize AI, ensuring that technology becomes a valuable ally, not a competitor. His AI Tools for Travel Agents Training Program empowers travel professionals by streamlining tasks and improving client relationships, enabling them to deliver exceptional travel experiences.Frenette has further contributed to the travel industry through his publications, including:• Travel Agent AI Playbook: Prompt Engineering Secrets to Simplify, Scale, and Sell – A practical guide for travel professionals to harness AI for business growth. The AI Takeover Survival Guide : PM Tools, Tricks, and a Dash of Humor to Navigate the AI Revolution – An insightful roadmap for navigating AI's evolving landscape across industries.Advocating for AI That Puts People FirstJoel Frenette’s vision for AI extends beyond travel. His core human-centric AI principles advocate for:• Human Oversight: Ensuring AI operates with a human-in-the-loop to prevent errors and biases.• Safety and Security: Prioritizing user safety through rigorous security and ethical data use.• Human Empowerment: Enhancing human creativity and productivity while enabling people to focus on meaningful work.“AI should enhance the human-work experience, not replace it,” Frenette emphasizes, a principle he has embodied through his leadership and innovation.The Role of a CTO in Transformative TechnologyFrenette believes the CTO’s role is critical in guiding organizations through technological transformations that uphold human values. At TravelFun.Biz, his leadership has set a benchmark for integrating technology with personalized service, redefining how businesses approach AI and customer experience.Follow to learn more about Joel Frenette’s transformative journey, visit the full article on CXO Inc MagazineA Legacy of Leadership and InnovationJoel Frenette’s recognition by CXO Inc Magazine reflects his unwavering commitment to developing AI solutions that serve humanity. His work inspires industries worldwide to adopt ethical and human-centric AI approaches to technology. Follow Joel Frenette’s career as an expert AI Consultant in Boca Raton

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.