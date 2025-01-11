Premier King Introduces Team PEI Ahead of U.S. Trade Mission
CANADA, January 11 - Premier Dennis King has announced the members of Team PEI, a delegation of elected officials, industry leaders, and key sector representatives that will travel to the United States to strengthen trade relationships, promote Island products, and advocate for the interests of Prince Edward Island.
Team PEI includes:
- Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island
- Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture
- Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance
- Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade
- Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture
- Jerry Bidgood, Prince Edward Aqua Farms
- Charlotte Campbell, Lobster PEI
- Greg Donald, PEI Potato Board
- Rory Francis, Bio Alliance
- Dave Fitzgerald, Beach Point Processing
- Jennifer Harris, Island Growers Co.
- Peter Handrahan, West Prince Berry Co-Op
- Ray Keenan, Rollo Bay Holdings
- Louis Landry, Seafood 2000
- Ian MacPherson, PEI Fisherman’s Association
- Bianca McGregor, Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce
- Bill Meisner, Cavendish Farms
- Benny Nabuurs, PEI Wildberry Growers Association
- Ben Parsons, Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce
- Mark Phillips, PEI Potato Board
- Peter Warris, PEI Aquaculture Alliance
- Nick Williams, Bulk Carriers
“The United States is Prince Edward Island’s most important trading partner, and this mission is an opportunity to reinforce our strong ties and share information on the importance of tariff-free trade between our regions. The members of Team PEI bring a wealth of expertise and passion, and I am confident they will represent our province proudly and effectively.”
- Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island
The mission will include meetings with industry leaders, business associations, and stakeholders to promote PEI’s high-quality exports and strengthen existing economic partnerships.
