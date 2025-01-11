Premier King Introduces Team PEI Ahead of U.S. Trade Mission 

CANADA, January 11 - Premier Dennis King has announced the members of Team PEI, a delegation of elected officials, industry leaders, and key sector representatives that will travel to the United States to strengthen trade relationships, promote Island products, and advocate for the interests of Prince Edward Island.



Team PEI includes:

Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture

Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance

Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

Jerry Bidgood, Prince Edward Aqua Farms

Charlotte Campbell, Lobster PEI

Greg Donald, PEI Potato Board

Rory Francis, Bio Alliance

Dave Fitzgerald, Beach Point Processing

Jennifer Harris, Island Growers Co.

Peter Handrahan, West Prince Berry Co-Op

Ray Keenan, Rollo Bay Holdings

Louis Landry, Seafood 2000

Ian MacPherson, PEI Fisherman’s Association

Bianca McGregor, Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce

Bill Meisner, Cavendish Farms

Benny Nabuurs, PEI Wildberry Growers Association

Ben Parsons, Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce

Mark Phillips, PEI Potato Board

Peter Warris, PEI Aquaculture Alliance

Nick Williams, Bulk Carriers

“The United States is Prince Edward Island’s most important trading partner, and this mission is an opportunity to reinforce our strong ties and share information on the importance of tariff-free trade between our regions. The members of Team PEI bring a wealth of expertise and passion, and I am confident they will represent our province proudly and effectively.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island



The mission will include meetings with industry leaders, business associations, and stakeholders to promote PEI’s high-quality exports and strengthen existing economic partnerships.



