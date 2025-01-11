Adventures in Good Company Steps In to Fill Gap as REI Closes Experiences Division

Unforgettable experiences for women who seek adventure and connection

Keeping Adventure Alive for Displaced Travelers

As one of the leading women-focused adventure travel companies, AGC is uniquely positioned to step in and offer immediate options for those whose plans have been disrupted.” — Kelly Kimple, CEO, Adventures in Good Company

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recent closure of REI's Experiences division, the adventure travel community is facing a significant shift. For over 25 years, Adventures in Good Company (AGC) has been empowering women travelers through expertly curated trips and is now ready to serve as a trusted alternative for travelers impacted by this change.AGC has a unique history with REI, having subcontracted several of their women’s adventure trips in the past. Many of AGC’s original itineraries, including destinations like the Boundary Waters, Shenandoah, Sedona and the Grand Canyon, the Appalachian Trail in Maine, and the Redwoods, were later mirrored by REI. Today, AGC stands ready to provide a seamless solution for travelers seeking both group and custom adventures in these iconic locations."We are deeply saddened to see the end of REI’s Experiences division, which has contributed so much to outdoor education and travel," said Kelly Kimple, CEO of Adventures in Good Company. "As one of the leading women-focused adventure travel companies, AGC is uniquely positioned to step in and offer immediate options for those whose plans have been disrupted."AGC’s offerings include:- Group Adventures: A wide range of trips designed to connect, empower, and inspire women travelers.- Private and Custom Trips: Perfect for co-ed groups, families, or organizations, available on many of the same itineraries formerly run by REI.- Proven Expertise: Over two decades of experience, including established permits, vendor relationships, and seasoned guides who bring destinations to life.Adventures in Good Company is committed to keeping the spirit of adventure alive for all travelers. Whether it's a private group eager to hike the Appalachian Trail, solo adventurers looking to connect on the trails of Big South Fork in Tennessee, or those drawn to the rugged beauty of the Superior Hiking Trail in Minnesota, AGC delivers unmatched expertise, personalized care, and unforgettable experiences.This development comes as AGC continues to gain recognition as a leader in the industry. In March 2024, AGC was featured in Forbes for its dedication to empowering women travelers and creating a supportive community for solo adventurers. The company also has a proven track record of maintaining the highest standards in safety and responsible travel practices.For travelers affected by the closure of REI’s Experiences program, AGC welcomes you to discover a new path forward. To learn more about available trips and custom group options, visit www.adventuresingoodcompany.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.High-resolution images for press use can be found here. If you would like additional information about this initiative please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - erin@roamgeneration.com###Adventures in Good Company specializes in adventure travel for women, offering expertly designed trips that foster connection, confidence, and exploration. Since 1999, AGC has led trips to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations, empowering women to embrace their adventurous spirit and create unforgettable memories.

