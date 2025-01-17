Experts to Discuss Updates to California Fire-Resistance Codes in Upcoming Webinar

California Wildfires - Fire Resistant Home Building Codes need Expanding in Scope California Wildfires - Too Many Families and Homes are at Risk

California's wildfires, devastating affluent Santa Monica, Malibu and north of Pasadena, highlight the need to expand the reach of fire-resistant building codes

These California wildfires remind us that no community is immune to disaster. It's time to rethink how we build, using fire-resistant materials and protocols to protect lives and homes in California.” — Robert J. Pierson - CEO - Ecohome Network Inc

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the devastating wildfires sweeping through California, including the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, Ecohome, North America’s leading resource for sustainable, affordable homes , is announcing a webinar to discuss the urgent need for more expansive fire-resistant building codes. The upcoming webinar will bring together key decision-makers, industry experts, and materials suppliers to explore how California’s construction codes can better address wildfire risks in urban and suburban areas.Recent Wildfires Impacting California’s Affluent AreasThe recent fires in California have become a stark reminder of how wildfire risks are not limited to rural or forested areas. Over 180,000 people were evacuated, and at least 24 lives have been lost. The Palisades Fire and Eaton fire in Altadena have scorched more than 60 square miles and destroyed more than 12,000 homes. Meanwhile, other fires in Malibu and Santa Monica have affected thousands of properties in upscale, urban neighborhoods. These regions were once thought to be somewhat insulated from wildfire risk, given their urban settings and wealthier populations. However, the growing frequency and intensity of wildfires make it clear that no community is safe, regardless of its location or affluence.California’s Fire-Resistant Building CodesCalifornia’s fire-resistant construction regulations, including Section R337 of the California Residential Code (CRC) and Chapter 7A of the California Building Code (CBC), were initially designed to protect homes and buildings in rural and semi-rural zones, known as the wildland-urban interface (WUI). These codes require the use of fire-resistant materials such as non-combustible siding and fire-resistant roofing. However, these regulations primarily target rural areas, leaving many urban and suburban areas, like Malibu and Altadena, underprotected.Expanding Fire-Resistant Construction Codes Across All CommunitiesThe recent wildfires have highlighted a pressing need for California to expand its fire-resistant building regulations to include more urban and suburban areas. These areas, especially those near parks, brush, or urban forests, are just as vulnerable to wildfire risks as more rural locations.Ecohome advocates for a comprehensive update to the building codes to ensure that all homes, whether located in a mountain town or the heart of larger cities surrounded by fire-risk areas, use fire-resistant materials. This approach would improve the resilience of communities in the face of increasingly devastating wildfires, safeguarding lives, homes, and the environment.Key Recommendations from Ecohome:- Expanding Section R337 and Chapter 7A to include more urban and suburban areas at risk, particularly those near brush, parks, or urban forests.- Introduce the concept of "Low Fire Risk Zones," being the only areas authorized to continue building traditionally without Fire-Resistant measures and materials for new construction or renovation projects. We conjecture that it will be quicker and easier to designate these areas then to decide where is "High Risk."- Applying Chapter 7A regulations to urban areas as well, ensuring non-combustible materials are used for new homes and buildings as well as renovations.- Mandating fire-resistant materials such as fire-resistant roofing, non-combustible siding, and spark arrestors for homes and buildings in moderately at-risk areas.- Creating programs to retrofit existing homes with fire-resistant features, such as fire-resistant roofing and non-combustible siding.- Raising awareness by education about the risks of wind-blown embers, especially in urban areas where wind can spread burning embers far and wide, igniting fires on rooftops, gutters, decks and stored materials close to homes.Ecohome is dedicated to supporting the adoption of fire-resistant building practices across all communities in California. As part of this commitment, Ecohome is organizing a roundtable discussion, in the form of a webinar, to engage local and state decision-makers, construction industry experts, and materials suppliers. This session will focus on the need for expanding fire-resistant building codes and creating strategies to reduce wildfire risk.Ecohome invites individuals affected by recent wildfires, as well as experts and local government officials, to join this conversation and help shape the future of fire-resistant construction practices. For more information and to register for the webinar, and to discover more about fire-resistant homes please visit Ecohome’s website

