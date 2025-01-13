Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Seeks Help for Those Displaced by Wildfires

AAGLA is Calling on All Members and Property Owners to Provide Information on Available Rental Units to Help Victims with Temporary or Long-Term Housing Needs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) calls on its members and other rental housing providers to provide help for victims of the recent wildfires throughout the Los Angeles Area by sharing current listings of available rental housing units to help house those who have lost their homes. AAGLA seeks information on all types and sizes of available rental units to help house fire victims who are in need of homes on either a temporary or long-term basis. Residential property owners who have available rental units should complete AAGLA’s online input form located at List Units Here. AAGLA has also created a listing of available resources and information to assist fire victims, including free applicant screening, located at Resource Page.

“The wildfires throughout our region have left far too many in our community displaced from homes and in need of assistance,” said Matthew Williams, President of the Board of Directors of AAGLA and Principal of Williams Real Estate Advisors. “As rental housing providers, we have an absolute obligation and duty to assist fire victims with finding a place to live. We must do whatever we can to match wildfire victims with available housing.”

“We call upon all property owners who have available units to help us in our efforts to provide relief to wildfire victims by offering them access to safe and affordable housing,” stated Daniel Yukelson, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of AAGLA. “During this time of emergency, it is also incumbent upon local government to assist property owners in making available to wildfire victims much-needed housing by easing burdensome regulations and red tape, permitting rental of the thousands of unregistered safe and habitable dwelling units that exist today, and by suspending required minimum lease terms to encourage owners to make their rental units readily available.”

AAGLA has warned rental property owners that in the wake of the tragic wildfires and the declared State of Emergency that exists, California’s anti-price gouging laws apply to all rental housing, and that state law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds more than 10% of the price charged prior to the declaration of emergency.

Founded in 1917, the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles seeks to promote the highest levels of professionalism within the multifamily rental housing industry. It provides a wide array of services and benefits that meet the needs of rental housing providers of all sizes, including educational seminars and member events, expert operational advice, and an extensive library of forms needed to successfully own and manage rental properties. The Association also serves as a powerful advocate and lobbyist for rental housing providers at the local, county, state, and federal levels of government. For more information, go to: www.aagla.org.

