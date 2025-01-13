The Cleaning People RI Announces Sale to Financial Investors After Achieving Over 250% Organic Growth

Investor and Board Member Tammy Martin Drives 7.4x Return on Invested Capital in Just Over Five Years, Leading to The Cleaning People RI’s Acquisition

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cleaning People RI, an award-winning cleaning company, is pleased to announce its acquisition by new investors for an undisclosed all-cash amount.Founded by Chad Villella, The Cleaning People RI has been dedicated to delivering superior cleaning services to its residential and commercial clients. In 2019, Villella brought on Tammy Martin as a financial investor and Board Member to leverage her corporate CFO expertise in scaling businesses for successful exits. Over the past five years, Martin’s strategic initiatives have driven over 250% top-line organic growth by directing management on technology investments, branding and marketing efforts, streamlining operations, ensuring GAAP-compliant financial practices, and making enhancements to the customer experience.Under their leadership, The Cleaning People RI received numerous accolades, including being voted the Best Cleaning Company by the Providence Journal Reader’s Choice Awards and ranking among the top three cleaning companies four years in a row.“Our focus on sustainable growth, innovation and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of our growth,” said Martin. “I am confident that the new investors will continue to uphold the company’s values and drive further success.”The acquisition was facilitated by Jon Sheklow and David Ostermayer from Number1BusinessBroker, who served as M&A advisors for the transaction.The Cleaning People RI has built a reputation for excellence in the cleaning industry, offering a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Under new leadership, the company is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and customer satisfaction.About The Cleaning People RIThe Cleaning People RI is a premier provider of residential and commercial cleaning services in Rhode Island and the surrounding areas. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company offers customized cleaning solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clientele, including providing discrete cleaning services for a number of high profile clients, specialized cleaning for oceanfront mansions and other exclusive projects.For more information about The Cleaning People RI, please contact 833-KLEEN-RI.For more information about scaling and exiting your business, please contact CFO Strategic Advisors at 833-CFO-FIRM.For more information about Number1BusinessBroker, please contact Jon Sheklow at 1-917-720-6144

