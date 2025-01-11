In The News: The Inlander Profiles Gonzaga Football Hero Tony ...

In Spokane newspaper The Inlander’s Jan. 2 cover story , writer David Parks delves into the history of Gonzaga football through one of its legendary characters, Tony Canadeo.

A Chicago-area high school football star, the short but stout Canadeo was encouraged to look into Gonzaga by a rival school’s football coach who had played at GU. And in August of 1937, Canadeo and one of his high school teammates packed up a car and drove west to Spokane.

“Six flat tires and seven days later, they arrived at Gonzaga, enthralled with the beauty of the campus and the city of Spokane,” Parks writes. “After checking into Desmet Hall, Canadeo was welcomed by the Jesuits and the faculty, and he visited the 13,000-seat football stadium. As he looked upon the impressive playing field, little did he or anyone know that this football field would provide the platform for the future stardom of an unknown Italian from Chicago.”

Parks’ story goes on to detail Canadeo’s adjustment to life among the Jesuits, his football feats that earned him the nickname “The Grey Ghost of Gonzaga,” and his eventual career playing for the Green Bay Packers before World War II interrupted his athletic rise. Canadeo later became an executive with the organization, helping lead the Packers into the Vince Lombardi era and multiple championships. His work with the team led to his being inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame in 1974.