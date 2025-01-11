Submit Release
‘Best of’ AHA's Advancing Health podcast highlights workforce wellness, rural obstetric services

The AHA's Advancing Health podcast recently celebrated the end of 2024 by releasing highlights from some of its most popular episodes of the year. The roundup includes a selection from "The Growing Role of Chief Wellness Officers in Health Care" with Jonathan Ripp, M.D., senior associate dean for well-being and resilience and chief wellness officer of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Following that is a selection from "How a Rural Health System Continues to Provide Essential Obstetric Services" with Julie Petersen, CEO of Kittitas Valley Healthcare. LISTEN NOW

