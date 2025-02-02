A Focus on Technological Advancements in Warfare

AGIS 3D on Handheld Small Drones on COP at the Command Center Ukraine Lessons and Features Implemented

TECHNOLOGICAL LESSONS FROM THE UKRAINE CONFLICT

The Ukraine conflict has significantly changed the way wars will be fought. It is essential that U.S. Command, Control, and Communications systems reflect this fact.” — Cap Beyer, CEO

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, valuable lessons have emerged about the role of technology in modern warfare. AGIS Inc. has been at the forefront, adapting their technologies based on real-world experiences and challenges.The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the significant impact of advanced technologies such as drones and enhanced surveillance. These innovations have changed the nature of warfare, making it crucial to understand and adapt to new battlefield conditions.Addressing GPS and RF JammingOne major lesson learned is the need to combat GPS and Radio Frequency (RF) jamming. AGIS has enhanced its systems to ensure accurate positioning and reliable communication even under these challenging conditions. For maintaining operational effectiveness and safety for troops, this is vital.Importance of Secure CommunicationThe conflict has underscored the necessity of secure and efficient communication. By leveraging satellite technologies and improving RF transmission methods, AGIS has learned and made improvements on how to maintain situational awareness and command effectiveness in disrupted environments Integrating Multiple Data SourcesAnother key takeaway is the integration of various data sources. By combining satellite imagery, sensor data, and ground truth information , AGIS has demonstrated how a comprehensive view of the battlefield can improve decision-making and response times.Real-Time Updates and TrackingReal-time updates and tracking have proven essential. Technologies like UAV swarms and lightweight biometric smartwatches provide conduits of critical information, enhancing everyone’s situational awareness and operational coordination.The conflict in Ukraine has provided significant insights into the use of technology in warfare. These lessons are essential for future conflicts, to keep our military better prepared and equipped to handle the challenges of modern warfare.See a video of AGIS capabilities here https://www.agisinc.com/videos/SFA-2024.mp4 For information, contact Cap Beyer at beyerm@agisinc.com or at 561-744-3213.To get the latest version of any Thick client apps, go to www.agisinc.com/download To try the AGIS Web client system, go to either www.liferingmilitary.com _or_ www.liferingfirstresponder.com Made in the USA by American Citizens.

Satellite Data integrated into C5ISR

