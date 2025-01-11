Right lane and shoulder closure on H-3 Kāne‘ohe-bound for film production

Main, News Posted on Jan 10, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists of a single right lane and shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway Kāne‘ohe-bound from the vicinity of the quarry to the turn-around point outside Harano Tunnel on Saturday, Jan. 11, with the first cone going down starting at 8 a.m. and the closure completed no later than 1:30 p.m. for filming of “Wrecking Leo.”

Due to nature of this shoot, Kāne‘ohe-bound traffic may be held for 15-minutes on the Hālawa side of the closure. The 15-minute holds will not be permitted more than four times during the 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. time frame.

HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry and the film production will be providing an allocation toward equipment used in the maintenance of the Harano Tunnel facility such as swing gates.

