Matthew W. Cheney Appointed as Acting U.S. Trustee for Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia

Matthew W. Cheney has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as the Acting U.S. Trustee for Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia (Region 4) effective Jan. 11. Cheney replaces Gerard R. Vetter, who continues to serve as the Assistant U.S. Trustee for the Baltimore office of the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP).

Cheney joined the USTP in 2015 as the Assistant U.S. Trustee for the office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will remain in that role while overseeing Region 4. He is co-chair of the USTP’s Quarterly Fees Working Group, which develops guidance for the USTP’s collection of quarterly fees in chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and provides support for litigation involving chapter 11 fee issues. He also serves the Program as a member of the Data Integrity Group, which monitors the accuracy and integrity of the USTP’s information collection systems. Previously, as an attorney in private practice in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Cheney represented clients including a private chapter 7 trustee and creditors in complex bankruptcy cases and other litigation.

Cheney received a bachelor’s degree in social science from Michigan State University and a law degree from Ohio Northern University, where he was managing editor of the law review. After law school, Cheney clerked for Judges E. Stephen Derby and James F. Schneider of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland.

The Executive Office for U.S. Trustees made the announcement.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders – debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.