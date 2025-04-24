Gang Members Convicted of Racketeering Conspiracy and Murdering Man They Misidentified as a Rival Gang Member

Following a two-week trial, a federal jury in Minneapolis convicted three Minnesota men yesterday for their involvement in the Highs — a violent Minneapolis street gang — and a gang-related murder on Aug. 7, 2021.

“These defendants participated in a senseless murder and other acts of violence that terrorized their community,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s conviction sends a message to gang members in Minneapolis that there is no glory in gun violence. Working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the Department is committed to prosecuting criminal enterprises that use violence and intimidation to exert power in our cities — dismantling violent gangs and securing justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

“Minneapolis criminal street gangs have inflicted devastating harm on our community for far too long. Three years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced our federal violent crime initiative to address the skyrocketing and completely unacceptable rates of violent crime in Minnesota,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick for the District of Minnesota. “Since then, we have brought large RICO cases against three criminal street gangs — charging them as the violent enterprises they are. Make no mistake: we will not stop. Criminal street gangs in Minneapolis will continue to see federal justice. The citizens of Minnesota — the many victims of these crimes — deserve no less.”

“This conviction sends a strong message that violent street gangs will not be tolerated in our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Travis Riddle of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “Through the power of the RICO statute, ATF agents, in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement, have been able to target the violent criminal activity of the Highs gang. This conviction is a direct result of the tireless work by our agents who are committed to dismantling these criminal organizations and ensuring that those who use violence to control neighborhoods are held accountable. ATF will continue to lead efforts to take down street gangs and protect the citizens of Minneapolis.”

“This was cold-blooded, calculated violence meant to control through fear,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. “They believed violence gave them power—but today’s conviction proves that justice is stronger. The FBI, together with our law enforcement partners, is committed to dismantling these criminal enterprises and holding violent offenders accountable.

“Minneapolis has seen a significant drop in violent crime, especially gun violence, thanks to the outstanding work of MPD officers and our law enforcement partners. Most notably, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has been instrumental in helping us target the small number of individuals driving violence, without causing harm to the broader communities we serve. Together, we’re not just reducing crime — we’re rebuilding trust,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

“The verdict marks a decisive victory in the fight against violent criminal organizations,” said Ramsey E. Covington, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “Reducing violence in this community has required a change in tactics, and IRS Criminal Investigation special agents are perfectly poised to support our law enforcement partners in this effort. Our agents will continue to apply their financial expertise and investigative skills to bring justice to those who endanger our communities and threaten our way of life.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Keon Pruitt, 22, Dantrell Johnson, 32, and Gregory Hamilton, 29, each of Minneapolis, were members of various “cliques,” or subsets, of the Highs — a criminal enterprise that controlled territory north of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. Evidence at trial proved that the Highs gang committed multiple murders, narcotics trafficking, weapons violations, burglaries, assaults, and robberies. As members of the Highs, the defendants were expected to retaliate against the rival Lows gang, which operated south of West Broadway Avenue.

On Aug. 7, 2021, a prominent Highs member was shot and killed by a Lows member at the Winner gas station, a Highs hangout. The following day, Highs members organized a memorial for the deceased member at the gas station, where they distributed firearms and encouraged each other to retaliate against Lows members for the murder. Defendants Pruitt, Johnson, and Hamilton were all in attendance at the memorial.

Later that day, Johnson and Hamilton drove to a known Lows hangout — Wally’s Foods — and shot a Lows associate, who survived his injuries. Approximately two hours later, Johnson, Hamilton, and Pruitt drove to Skyline Market, another known Lows hangout, to shoot another Lows member. Inside the market, they shot a man whom they mistakenly believed to be a Lows member — which was captured on the store’s cameras. The victim ran for his life from the store and into the street. Pruitt, who was driving two juvenile members in a stolen Porsche, let the juveniles out of the car. The juvenile members then chased the victim into a nearby alley and fatally shot him. The victim was shot at least eight times.

The jury convicted Prutt, Johnson, and Hamilton of Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy and using and carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence resulting in death. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This is the first of several trials scheduled in this case, which charged a total of 28 defendants with RICO conspiracy, narcotics trafficking, firearms offenses, and other charges related to their activities as members and associates of the Highs gang. Sixteen defendants are pending trial.

The ATF, FBI, Minneapolis Police Department, IRS Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Minnesota Department of Corrections are investigating the case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, and numerous other law enforcement agencies contributed to the investigation.

Trial Attorney Brian Lynch of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Lopez-Calhoun, Albania Concepcion, and Rebecca Kline for the District of Minnesota tried this case.