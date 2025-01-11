Permanent speed reduction on I-5 between SR 20, Cook Road in Burlington begins Jan. 15
BURLINGTON – The speed limit will change permanently on Interstate 5 between State Route 20 (milepost 230) and Cook Road (milepost 232) from 70 mph to 60 mph beginning Wednesday, January 15.
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the left lane of southbound I-5 in Burlington between SR 20 and Cook Road to install new speed limit signs. Once the signs are up, the new speed reduction goes into effect on this 2.5-mile stretch of I-5.
Part of an ongoing effort to make safety improvements in the area, the speed limit decrease is due to increased traffic flow. This 10-mile-per-hour decrease aligns with the speed zone to the south of this section of the interstate through Burlington and Mount Vernon.
