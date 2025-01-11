Gov. Little and Republican Governors: We Stand with President Trump and DOGE

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined the nation’s Republican governors in sending a joint letter today to Congressional leadership expressing their support for President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Initiative, as well as emphasizing the importance of balancing the federal budget.

"In my 2024 State of the State and Budget address, I announced I signed on as a member of the Governors Debt Council for a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The runaway freight train of federal spending has got to stop. It's not right. It's not what the founders envisioned for our great country. The U.S. Constitution gives the states the power to propose a Balanced Budget Amendment, and we want Congress to live within the people's means – just like American families and the State of Idaho do,” Governor Little said.

In the Governors’ letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson, the governors expressed their support of President Trump as he works to streamline government, remove unnecessary bureaucracy, and bring efficient, result-driven solutions, just like Republican governors have been able to do in their own states.

The governors wrote:

“We are writing today to express our overwhelming support for President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Initiative and request that Congress work alongside him to solidify the efficiencies that are found into law. As chief executives for our states, we know a thing or two about streamlining government, removing unnecessary bureaucracy, and bringing efficient, result-driven solutions to state government. We stand by President Trump as he works to do the same with the federal government.

…

“These results don’t just happen overnight. Our states are successful because we live within our means. We balance our budgets, lower taxes, leverage surpluses, pay down debt, improve the efficiency of state governments, and create an environment where our constituents can build a prosperous future for themselves, their family, and their community.

“It is past time for Washington to live within its means too. We support President Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and agree with their assertion that the federal government needs to be cut down to size. We stand ready to help.”

View the full letter here.

Signatories include: Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Kay Ivey (AL) Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Eric Holcomb (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Kelly Ayotte (NH), Governor Kelly Armstrong (ND), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Kristi Noem (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Jim Justice (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).