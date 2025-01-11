DHS Unveils Generative AI Public Sector Playbook

New Resource for Federal, State, and Local Officials Provides Best Practices for Responsible AI Development in the Public Sector

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the “Generative AI Public Sector Playbook,” an innovative guide designed to help government officials improve the delivery of services through the responsible and effective deployment of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies. The playbook offers actionable steps state, local and federal officials can take and examples of how DHS applied and learned these principles in its own GenAI journey. By implementing the recommended actions and best practices, organizations can build a robust foundation for AI deployment, enhance internal capabilities, and ensure responsible and effective use of AI technologies.

“The rapid evolution of GenAI presents tremendous opportunities for public sector organizations. DHS is at the forefront of federal efforts to responsibly harness the potential of AI technology,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This new resource draws from our own experiences to help state and local leaders adopt AI technologies in their own work. Safely harnessing the potential of GenAI requires collaboration across government, industry, academia, and civil society, and we hope state and local leaders join our effort to foster a responsible, mission-focused culture of innovation."

“The release of this playbook marks a significant step forward in our efforts to integrate safe and secure AI use responsibly and effectively within the public sector,” said DHS Chief Information Officer Eric Hysen. “By sharing our experiences and best practices, we aim to empower other government agencies to leverage AI in a way that enhances their missions while safeguarding the rights and privacy of the individuals they serve.”

Over the past several years, DHS has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its operations. The Department has developed and implemented numerous AI and machine learning (ML) initiatives to enhance its capabilities in areas such as cybersecurity, border security, disaster response, and immigration services. These efforts include the creation of the DHS Artificial Intelligence Task Force, the publication of the DHS Artificial Intelligence Roadmap, and the establishment of the AI Corps to attract top AI talent. DHS remains committed to advancing AI technologies in a manner that upholds the highest standards of privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.

The playbook features detailed case studies from DHS’s own pilots, which tested GenAI applications that enhanced investigative leads, assisted local governments with hazard mitigation planning, and created innovative training opportunities for immigration officers. The cutting-edge guide makes recommendations to state and local leaders based on lessons learned from these pilots and is designed to be an accessible resource for public sector organizations at any stage of their AI journey.

The Playbook traces the steps that DHS took in our own development of GenAI applications:

Develop Mission-Enhancing GenAI Use Cases : Approaches for aligning AI projects with organizational priorities and mission needs.

: Approaches for aligning AI projects with organizational priorities and mission needs. Build Coalitions and Foster Effective Governance : Strategies for gaining buy-in within your organization from senior leadership and building cross-organizational coalitions.

: Strategies for gaining buy-in within your organization from senior leadership and building cross-organizational coalitions. Leverage Tools and Infrastructure : Recommendations for taking advantage of existing technical tools and infrastructure to support AI development.

: Recommendations for taking advantage of existing technical tools and infrastructure to support AI development. Use AI Responsibly and Safely : Principles for minimizing potential harm and ensuring ethical AI use.

: Principles for minimizing potential harm and ensuring ethical AI use. Measure Progress and Defining Success : Methods for tracking the effectiveness of AI deployments through key performance indicators.

: Methods for tracking the effectiveness of AI deployments through key performance indicators. Train Employees and Hiring Technical Talent : Approaches for upskilling current employees and attracting technical talent.

: Approaches for upskilling current employees and attracting technical talent. Seek User Feedback: Best practices for engaging users and stakeholders throughout the AI development lifecycle.

This playbook is a product of the Department’s ongoing commitment to transparency and harnessing the transformative potential of AI while ensuring the safety, security, and privacy of the American people. Most recently, DHS published its updated AI Use Case Inventory, providing public visibility into non-classified and non-sensitive uses of AI across the Department. Additionally, the Department has implemented robust training programs to educate employees on responsible AI use and has engaged with external stakeholders, including Congress and the public, to build trust and demonstrate accountability. In November 2024, DHS launched the Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure, a set of actionable recommendations to help promote safe and secure development and deployment of artificial intelligence across all U.S. critical infrastructure, which was written in consultation with DHS’s AI Safety and Security Board, a public-private advisory committee composed of AI leaders representing industry, academia, civil society, and the public sector.

DHS will continue to share further lessons learned and updates as it advances its AI initiatives. To read the playbook, visit the DHS Generative AI Public Sector Playbook webpage.

To learn more about the ways DHS is safely and responsibly leveraging AI to protect the homeland, visit the Artificial Intelligence at DHS webpage.