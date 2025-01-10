FTC Announces 2025 Jurisdictional Threshold Updates for Interlocking Directorates

The Federal Trade Commission has approved revised jurisdictional thresholds for Section 8 of the Clayton Act, which prohibits interlocking directorates, which is an arrangement that occurs when an officer or director of one firm simultaneously serves as an officer or director of a competing firm.For 2025, thresholds under Section 8 of the Act that trigger prohibitions on certain interlocking memberships on corporate boards of directors are $51,380,000 for Section 8(a)(l) and $5,138,000 for Section 8(a)(2)(A).

The thresholds for Section 8 of the Clayton Act become effective upon their publication in the Federal Register. A complete listing of current thresholds can be found on the FTC’s website, and will be updated closer to the time they become effective.

The vote approving the Federal Register notice announcing the threshold revisions was 5-0.