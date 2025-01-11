Atticus Publishing Presents 'I’m a Turtle: Biblical Wisdom from the Hare and the Tortoise' by Chesley Maldonado

"New Book Offers a Fresh Take on Perseverance and Faith Through Biblical and Personal Insight"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of life coach, podcaster, and devout Christian Chesley Maldonado's latest book, I’m a Turtle: Biblical Wisdom from the Hare and the Tortoise . This engaging new title offers readers a unique blend of biblical insight and practical wisdom, urging them towards a life of deliberate and steadfast purpose.Drawing parallels between the classic tale of the Hare and the Tortoise and the Christian walk of faith, Maldonado shares both personal anecdotes and scriptural references to craft a message of perseverance and hope. The book is especially relevant for anyone facing obstacles or seeking motivation to persist through challenging times.“After the loss of my mother, I found myself lost in grief and the pressures of reorganizing my life,” Maldonado recounts. “It was during this tough period that the message of 'slow and steady' resonated with me, not just as a reminder of the famous fable but also reflecting the scriptural wisdom of Galatians 6:9. This book is my heart's response to those tough times and the divine insight that guided me through.”I’m a Turtle is more than just a guide; it's a heartfelt companion for those moments when the hustle of life becomes overwhelming. Maldonado's voice provides a comforting echo of resilience, ensuring readers that they are not alone in their journey. The book is filled with actionable advice that encourages maintaining faith and focus, ultimately leading to a fulfilling and purpose-driven life. Chesley Maldonado further discusses these themes in her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, facilitated by Atticus Publishing.The release of I’m a Turtle coincides with Maldonado’s upcoming podcast, “Jesus Women: Endure,” set to debut in January 2025, which will further explore themes of endurance and faith among Christian women.Chesley Maldonado is a certified teacher and tutor turned life coach. As a homeschooling mother of two, she has dedicated her career to empowering busy Christian women to efficiently tackle their responsibilities while walking confidently in their God-given purposes.I’m a Turtle: Biblical Wisdom from the Hare and the Tortoise is available for purchase at www.lifecoachchez.com and other major book retailers. Readers can look forward to a journey of reflection, learning, and empowerment, one thoughtful step at a time.About Chesley MaldonadoChesley Maldonado, better known as Coach Chez, is a life coach, author, and podcaster dedicated to helping Christian women navigate the complexities of life with faith and purpose. With a background in education and a heart for ministry, she brings a rich blend of personal experience and professional expertise to her writing and coaching.

The Spotlight Network on I'm A Turtle by Chesley Maldonado

