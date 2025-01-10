Fiscal Notes: 5 Things to Know about the BRE

TEXAS, January 10 - GROW YOUR KNOWLEDGE With the 89th Legislature’s regular session only days away, get caught up with these five essential facts about the Biennial Revenue Estimate — or BRE — and why it’s so important to the process. You’re Invited ... The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will release the 2026-27 BRE on Monday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to join the presentation live via Microsoft Teams. Stay Tuned ... The BRE's full details, including downloadable graphics, video recording with Q&A and background information will be available Monday on these Transparency and Media Kits pages. Later this month in Fiscal Notes, we will share Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s thoughts on the challenges affecting the state’s economy. Watch for it!

