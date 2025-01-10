Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers to be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts as wildfires continue to burn across the greater Los Angeles area. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns that New Yorkers should be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of their concern and encourages everyone to take steps to ensure they are giving to legitimate charitable organizations.

“In the midst of terrible natural disasters such as the wildfires impacting the greater Los Angeles area, scammers often take advantage of generous acts in exchange for personal gain,” said Attorney General James. “While it is inspiring to see so many New Yorkers eager to help, I encourage them to be cautious of sham charities that prey on people’s generosity and ensure that they are giving to trustworthy organizations and groups. We will continue to do everything we can to support victims of this terrible tragedy and I urge anyone who experiences any issues when donating to contact my office.”

Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of wildfires, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help. The OAG offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective: