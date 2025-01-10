Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers to be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts as wildfires continue to burn across the greater Los Angeles area. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns that New Yorkers should be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of their concern and encourages everyone to take steps to ensure they are giving to legitimate charitable organizations.
“In the midst of terrible natural disasters such as the wildfires impacting the greater Los Angeles area, scammers often take advantage of generous acts in exchange for personal gain,” said Attorney General James. “While it is inspiring to see so many New Yorkers eager to help, I encourage them to be cautious of sham charities that prey on people’s generosity and ensure that they are giving to trustworthy organizations and groups. We will continue to do everything we can to support victims of this terrible tragedy and I urge anyone who experiences any issues when donating to contact my office.”
Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of wildfires, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help. The OAG offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective:
- Solicited by Email? Find Out Who Is Soliciting. If you receive a solicitation by email, find out who is behind that email address. Contact the charity whose name is in the email or visit its website to find out if the email is really from the charity. Do not give personal information or your credit card number in response to an email solicitation unless you have checked out the charity.
- Be Careful When Giving Through Social Media or Other Fundraising Sites. Before giving through social media or fundraising sites, research the identity of the organizer of the fundraising efforts and ask the same questions you would of a charity. Online platforms that host groups and individuals soliciting for causes may not thoroughly vet those who use their service. Donors should only give to campaigns conducted by people whom they know. Donors also should take a close look at the site’s FAQs and Terms and Conditions to see what fees will be charged. Also, don’t assume that charities recommended on social media sites, blogs, or other websites have already been vetted. Research the charity yourself to confirm that the charity is aware of the campaign and has given its approved permission for the use of its name or logo. If available, sign up for updates from the campaign organizer to keep abreast of how contributions to the campaign are being spent.
- Check Before Giving. Donate to charities you are familiar with and carefully review information about the charity before you give. Check a website like https://disasterphilanthropy.org/ to find out which charities are at the aid forefront. Most charities are required to register and file financial reports with OAG's Charities Bureau if they solicit contributions from New Yorkers. Check OAG’s website for financial reports of charities or ask the charity directly for its reports.
- Ask How Your Donation Will Be Used. Find out how the charity plans to use your donation, including the services and individuals your donation will support. Find out more than just the cause. Find out what organization or entity will receive the money and what programs it conducts or what services it provides. Find out how much of the organization’s budget supports its mission. All charities have administrative expenses, but be wary if these costs outweigh the amount spent on relief.
- Look Into Newly Formed Organizations Carefully. Often, in the aftermath of tragedies, new organizations emerge to meet community needs. While most of these organizations are well-intentioned, and some may provide innovative forms of assistance, some may not have the experience or infrastructure to follow through on their promises, and some may turn out to be scams.
- Exercise Caution Before You Text a Contribution. Check the charity’s website or call the charity to confirm it has authorized contributions to be made via text message.
-
Don't Give Cash. Give directly to the charity either by check made payable to the
organization or through the charity's website.
- Be Careful About Personal Information. Be cautious before giving credit card or personal information over the phone, by text message, or via the internet. In all cases, make sure you are familiar with the organization to which you give such information and check to see that the fundraising campaign is legitimate.
- Report Suspicious Organizations. If you believe an organization is misrepresenting its work or that a fundraising or charitable scam is taking place, please file a complaint with the Charities Bureau, or call 212-416-8401.
