Archive Intel Secures $1.5 Million in Additional Funding to Expand AI-Driven Compliance Archiving Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Archive Intel, a leading provider of AI-powered compliance archiving solutions, today announced it has raised an additional $1.5 million in funding led by Garuda Ventures, a premier pre-seed and seed-stage investment firm based in San Francisco, with participation from existing investor Social Leverage. It also announced it ended 2024 with 220 clients and over 2,000 users after only six months on the market, demonstrating the strength of its product offering and tremendous market need.“Archive Intel is the perfect product to meet the needs of today’s economy,” said Alexandra Stickelman, CCO of ROffice. “Clients want to communicate with their investment professionals through multiple channels. Archive Intel’s AI-driven compliance archiving solutions allow us to do so knowing we’re covered.”Garuda Ventures, known for its operator-driven approach to supporting ambitious founders, backs Archive Intel’s vision of becoming an industry leader in compliance technology. “Archive Intel’s innovative platform and leadership team are well-positioned to shape the future of communication compliance,” said Rishi Taparia , Co-Founder and General Partner of Garuda Ventures. “We are excited to partner with Archive Intel as they redefine how financial institutions meet regulatory requirements.”“Archive Intel has proven its ability to address critical industry pain points with scalable, cutting-edge solutions,” said Howard Lindzon , Founder and Managing Partner of Social Leverage. “We’re proud to continue supporting their growth.” This funding will strengthen Archive Intel’s position as a leader in AI-powered compliance solutions by expanding integrations, scaling infrastructure, and driving innovation across its platform.“Our mission has always been to make compliance seamless, efficient, and future-ready,” said Larry Shumbres , CEO of Archive Intel. “This additional funding validates our approach and enables us to continue delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients to stay ahead of regulatory challenges.”Archive Intel’s platform addresses the growing need for a modern, secure, and easy-to-use compliance solution. By leveraging AI, the platform reduces false positives, simplifies compliance workflows, and supports a wide range of communication channels. With regulatory scrutiny on the rise, Archive Intel is positioned to become the trusted partner for firms looking to maintain compliance without compromising efficiency.Discover how AI-powered compliance can reduce false positives and streamline your workflows — Visit ArchiveIntel.com to schedule a demo today.________________________________________About Archive IntelArchive Intel is an AI-powered communications compliance and archiving platform built for financial advisors and institutions. Designed to address SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory requirements, Archive Intel combines advanced technology with ease of use. With integrations spanning iMessage, WhatsApp, chat platforms, social media, email, and more, Archive Intel ensures data integrity, security, and peace of mind.________________________________________For more information or to schedule an interview with Archive Intel’s leadership team, contact Jodi Leibowitz at Jodi@ArchiveIntel.com.

