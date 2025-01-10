C.A. Overturns $150 Million Award in Deadly Explosion Case

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has overturned a jury award of more than $150 million—in an action in which the plaintiffs sought to hold the partial owner of a North Palm Springs power plant responsible for a March 2017 deadly explosion that killed their family member—due to the failure of the trial judge to instruct on a doctrine providing a liability shield to those that hire third-party contractors to run operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.