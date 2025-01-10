Submit Release
Wildfires prompt US appeals court to close Pasadena, California, courthouse

The largest U.S. federal appeals court is closing its courthouse in Pasadena, California for the next week and shifting to hearing previously-scheduled arguments there remotely in light of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County.

