Attorney General Bonta Secures Prison Sentence Against Organized Retail Crime Ringleader, Michelle Mack for National Scheme Spanning 21 California Counties and Nearly $8 Million in Losses

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of Michelle Mack, the ringleader of an organized retail crime ring that spanned 21 California counties and involved an estimated $8 million worth of stolen beauty products. The investigation was conducted by the California Department of Justice (DOJ), California Highway Patrol (CHP), Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Inspection Service along with Ulta’s Loss Prevention Organized Retail Crime team and Sephora Representatives. The charges, brought by the California Department of Justice, included Organized Retail Theft, Conspiracy, Receipt of Stolen Property, and multiple counts of Grand Theft.

“This sentencing is a win for businesses, retailers, and consumers in the fight against organized retail crime in California,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The robust collaboration among law enforcement, prosecutors, and retailers serves as the cornerstone in the battle against organized retail crime which has significant financial and safety implications. Today’s announcement proves that such criminal activity will not be tolerated in California. As the leading law enforcement official in our state, my dedication lies in actively pursuing and bringing to justice those who violate the law. Ending crime is a team effort. “

The husband-and-wife duo recruited many young women to enter makeup stores and commit bulk thefts of specific high-demand makeup product which they sold on their online Amazon storefront for a fraction of the retail price. The suspects responsible for these thefts were caught on surveillance. Upon a search of the ringleader’s residence, large amounts of makeup product were found stored, organized, and prepped for shipping, still in its manufacturer packaging. Retailers from Ulta and Sephora assisted in conducting inventory of an estimated $400,000 in recovered product during the searches of the residences. Nationwide loss due to this multi-year theft operation is estimated at over $7.8 million.

The charges were filed against eight individuals on February 16, 2024, in San Diego Superior Court. The Macks entered guilty pleas on June 17, 2024. Michelle Mack, the leader of the operation, was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months and, as of January 9, 2025, has been remanded to custody to serve that time in state prison. As part of their plea deal, the Macks have forfeited all property and assets seized as part of this investigation, including their multi-million dollar home located in Bonsall, California, which has been sold and will be used to pay victim restitution. In addition, the Macks owe $3 million in restitution as part of their sentence as well.

The thefts occurred in Alameda, Placer, Kern, Contra Costa, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Diego, Sacramento, San Mateo, Solano, Riverside, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Napa, Marin, Tulare, San Bernadino, Sonoma, Ventura, and Yolo counties.