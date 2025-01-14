Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,644 in the last 365 days.

Kiwitaxi Announces New Brand Design and Enhanced Features

The rebranding is a testament to Kiwitaxi’s evolution and ambition—a reflection of how we’ve grown, not just in size, but in expertise and a deep understanding of what truly matters to our customers”
— CEO Maria Borisova
EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwitaxi, a leader in global airport transfer services, has launched a brand new brand design. This update reflects the company's commitment to improving service and accessibility for travelers.

The updated branding includes a refreshed logo and new color scheme, designed to enhance the visual and functional aspects of Kiwitaxi's service offerings. These changes were implemented after gathering extensive customer feedback, aiming to streamline the booking process and improve overall user interaction.

Enhanced User Interface

The Kiwitaxi website and mobile app have been updated to offer a more intuitive user experience. The redesign focuses on ease of use, with improved navigation and responsiveness across all devices. This ensures that travelers can access Kiwitaxi’s services efficiently, whether from mobile, tablet, or desktop devices.

Focus on Customer Experience

With this brand refresh, Kiwitaxi continues to focus on delivering high-quality services that cater to the needs of modern travelers. The update aims to provide a more seamless experience, reflecting the company’s core values of comfort, reliability, and personalization in travel.

Responsive and Adaptive Design

The redesign also emphasizes adaptability, with the digital platforms now optimized for all screen resolutions. This enhancement is part of Kiwitaxi's ongoing efforts to respond to the evolving digital landscape and the needs of its users.

Continuous Improvement Based on Feedback

Kiwitaxi is dedicated to continuous improvement, adapting its services based on direct input from its customers. The brand refresh is a response to this feedback, aimed at maintaining high service standards and meeting the dynamic needs of travelers.

About Kiwitaxi:
Kiwitaxi operates in over 100 countries, providing reliable airport transfer services. The company is committed to enhancing the travel experience for all its customers, supported by a robust customer service framework and a focus on safety and convenience.

Sophie Golub
PR & Communications, Kiwitaxi
pr@kiwitaxi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kiwitaxi Announces New Brand Design and Enhanced Features

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more