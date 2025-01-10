ProSkin Med Spa Expands Services with Nordlys® and Picoway®

Pro Skin Med Spa Introduces the Nordlys and Picoway

ProSkin Med Spa Introduces Two State-of-the-Art Lasers at Their Flushing Office

I am thrilled to introduce the Nordlys and Picoway systems to my patients in the Flushing, NY area.” — Christine Zhao

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProSkin Med Spa is thrilled to introduce two revolutionary laser treatment devices at its Flushing location: the Nordlys® and the Picoway® laser systems from Candela Medical. These state-of-the-art technologies enhance the clinic’s approach to wellness by offering advanced treatments for overall well-being and skin health.About NordlysThe award-winning Nordlyssystem is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. ProSkin Med Spa is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice to support total wellness and preventative care.Nordlyshas established a new standard in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology with its cutting-edge SWT(Selective Waveband Technology) IPL narrowband system. This technology provides unparalleled precision, effectiveness, and safety in IPL treatments, addressing pigmentation concerns and vascular lesions, which supports overall skin health and well-being.The NordlysNarrowband with SWToffers exceptional outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime, promoting a more holistic approach to wellness. Its customizable settings and targeted delivery ensure precise, individualized treatments, aligning with ProSkin Med Spa’s preventive care philosophy.About PicowayThe PicoWaylaser is an advanced, FDA-cleared technology that offers a transformative approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing a variety of concerns such as sun damage, pigmented lesions, melasma, and acne scars. Utilizing ultra-fast picosecond pulses, the PicoWay laser targets unwanted pigmentation while stimulating collagen production, all without harming the surrounding tissue. This non-invasive treatment provides impressive results with minimal downtime, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a smoother, clearer, and more radiant complexion. Whether your goal is to diminish discoloration, improve acne scars, or enhance your skin’s overall tone and texture, PicoWay delivers a safe and highly effective solution customized to meet your specific needs.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser:1. Reduces PigmentationEffectively treats unwanted pigmentation, including sunspots, age spots, freckles, and melasma, to restore a more even skin tone.2. Treats Acne ScarsImproves the appearance of acne scars by stimulating collagen production and promoting smoother, healthier-looking skin.3. Minimizes Fine Lines and WrinklesEncourages collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful appearance.4. Removes TattoosOffers advanced laser technology to break down tattoo ink of all colors with greater precision and fewer treatments compared to traditional methods.5. Enhances Skin Texture and RadianceRejuvenates the skin by addressing irregular texture, improving overall clarity, and achieving a brighter, more radiant complexion.“I am thrilled to introduce the Nordlys and Picoway systems to my patients in the Flushing, NY area,” said Ziting Zhao. “This versatile system allows us to offer our patients more advanced, personalized treatments with outstanding results. The system offers highly targeted treatments for skin resurfacing, pigmentation changes, vascular concerns, as well as hair reduction,” she added.For more information about ProSkin Med Spa’s suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit https://www.proskinmedspa.com/ , or call (917) 336-9866 at their Flushing, NY office.About ProSkin Med Spa:ProSkin Med Spa is a comprehensive skin management clinic that integrates medical beauty and skin care. ProSkin Med Spa is located in the newly completed Tangram Building in the center of Flushing, NY. It has an elegant and comfortable environment and the most advanced medical equipment. The purpose of ProSkin Med Spa is to tailor the most suitable beauty plan for each guest and give each guest the most comfortable experience. ProSkin Med Spa continues to lead the way in aesthetic innovation, providing clients with cutting-edge treatments in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Ziting Zhao, cofounder and Nurse Practitioner at ProSkin Med Spa, is proud to announce the introduction of the Nordlys and Picoway systems, two revolutionary technologies that offer advanced aesthetic solutions for diverse skin concerns. As a specialist in ethnic skin, Zhao's approach focuses on addressing the unique needs of her diverse clientele. With expertise in cosmetic laser treatments and a patient-centered philosophy, she ensures that every individual receives care tailored to their goals.The Nordlys system utilizes advanced Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) for precision in skin rejuvenation and vascular treatments, while the Picoway system employs ultrashort laser pulses to effectively address pigmentation, acne scars, and tattoo removal. Both systems deliver exceptional results with minimal downtime, making them ideal for busy clients in the Flushing area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.