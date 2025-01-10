xCures CEO Mika Newton accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

At xCures, we’re committed to revolutionizing healthcare by leveraging cutting-edge AI to unlock the power of medical data and improve patient outcome” — Mika Newton - CEO xCures

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mika Newton, the CEO of xCures, a market-leader in medical records discovery and AI-powered data extraction, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Mika was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Mika has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Mika will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.Finally, Mika will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.“I’m honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and to be recognized among such a distinguished group of leaders," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "At xCures, we’re committed to revolutionizing healthcare by leveraging cutting-edge AI to unlock the power of medical data and improve patient outcomes. I look forward to contributing insights to the Council and collaborating with fellow members to drive innovation across industries.”ABOUT xCURESFounded in 2018, xCures operates a real-time, healthcare data platform that automatically retrieves medical records from any US care site and normalizes and structures them into a searchable database.Assisted by artificial intelligence, the platform auto-extracts source-verifiable, configurable checklists and natural language patient summaries to give fast and easy access to the right clinical information needed to deliver care. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.