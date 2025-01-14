ARC Abrasives Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

Arc Abrasives Official Logo

TROY, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Abrasives, a leading abrasive manufacturing company, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering an enhanced user experience, streamlined navigation, and cutting-edge features designed to simplify the customer journey and provide quick access to abrasive products.The redesigned website features an intuitive layout, optimized mobile design, and faster loading times, providing an effortless browsing experience. With an emphasis on customer-centricity, the site offers personalized recommendations, improved support features, and easy-to-navigate product information for the full range of ARC Abrasives products and services."We are thrilled to unveil our new website," said Lauren Carson, President of ARC Abrasives. "This redesign represents our commitment to innovation and allows us to better serve our customers by offering more personalized and accessible product information, as well as an easier, more streamlined purchasing experience."Key Features of the New Website:+Enhanced User Interface: Sleek, modern design with improved usability+Optimized Mobile Experience: Responsive design for mobile devices and tablets+Order Placement & Tracking: Authorized distributors can easily quote, place, and track orders online.+Product Specifications: Comprehensive product specs including Safety Data Sheets+Robust Customer Support: An all-encompassing distributor portal+“Where To Buy” Functionality: End users can easily locate the closest authorized distributorScott, a Logistics and Warehouse Manager at a leading industrial distributor, participated in ARC’s focus group to help identify what customers really want in a digital experience. He shared, “The website is very user-friendly. Having pictures of the actual product and description will help customers ensure they are ordering exactly what they are looking for. I was extremely fortunate to be part of the interviews for the new website build. ARC was very attentive when consulting their customers while building their new website. The new website will help buyers streamline their purchasing, as well as being able to see pricing and quotes at the click of their mouse.”Visit our new website today at arcabrasives.com and discover how we’ve made it easier for you to access the products and services you need.

