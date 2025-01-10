Submit Release
From Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization

AZERBAIJAN, January 10 - 10 January 2025, 18:33

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic crash of Azerbaijani Airlines’ Flight J2-8243, which claimed many precious lives.

On behalf of the Economic Cooperation Organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the bereaved families and the people of Azerbaijan.

This sorrowful event is a tremendous loss, and the ECO stands in solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.

 

Asad Majeed Khan

Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization

