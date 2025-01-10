From Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency,
We are profoundly saddened by the tragic crash of Azerbaijani Airlines’ Flight J2-8243, which claimed many precious lives.
On behalf of the Economic Cooperation Organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the bereaved families and the people of Azerbaijan.
This sorrowful event is a tremendous loss, and the ECO stands in solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.
Asad Majeed Khan
Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization
