TuxCare Announces Groundbreaking Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET 6.0

TuxCare

New ELS service answers significant security and compliance needs for .NET 6.0 applications

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity for Linux, today announced general availability of its new Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET (Linux and Windows) that provides organizations with ongoing security updates and patches for .NET 6.0 that reached end of support in November 2024.Aimed at making end-of-life (EOL) not really mean the end anymore, the new service truly redefines what’s possible for maintaining legacy software – ensuring businesses can continue running their .NET 6 workloads securely and seamlessly via support that feels just like vendor-supplied patches.“Having provided many thousands of fixes for CVEs across several products, TuxCare is not only well positioned to grow its offerings to include .NET 6.0, but it serves as the trusted and proven provider of valuable EOL services that ensure ongoing peace of mind and compliance,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Bringing our open source security expertise into .NET for both Windows and Linux, ELS for .NET 6.0 illustrates our long-term commitment to enabling the use of legacy systems in a secure and compliant manner years past their end of support.”Continuing to use .NET 6.0 unprotected exposes applications to notable security vulnerabilities. The release of TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET stands as an easily chosen, cost-effective path forward that minimizes security risks, preserves compatibility, maintains stability, and avoids rushed decisions surrounding moves forward.For more information, visit https://tuxcare.com/lp/net-eol-support About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com . To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.