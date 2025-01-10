Adam Attarian Secures National Intelligence Fellowship

Adam Attarian, an applied mathematician and data scientist in the Applied Artificial Intelligence Systems group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been accepted into a fellowship sponsored by the Office of Economic Security and Emerging Technology (OESET) at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Attarian was chosen through a competitive selection process. He is among about 30 people from across the Intelligence Community (IC) for the first cohort of the newly launched fellowship program. Fellows will be expected to provide IC briefings to all levels of government through OESET and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“It’s an honor to be accepted into this program and to meet other emerging tech professionals in the IC to grow and shape our community together,” said Attarian, who works from the PNNL-Seattle office. “Through this program we’ll be able to provide more impactful, synergetic, and timely briefs and assessments in this rapidly evolving space, ultimately delivering for our sponsors and the nation.”

Attarian works on diverse national security problems across many domains. His current research areas include geospatial analysis, computer vision, and security of artificial intelligence-enabled systems. Attarian also works in the analysis of emerging and disruptive technologies, assessing how new technologies, threats, and ideas impact the United States.

OESET is a newly established unit at Office of the Director of National Intelligence designed to increase the IC’s understanding of the applications, supply chains, and risks associated with emerging and disruptive technologies.