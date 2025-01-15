Elizabeth Nyamayaro Announces New book, Human Skills, Revealing Ancient Wisdom as a Pathway to Modern Fulfillment

The Humanitarian - Elizabeth Nyamayaro - author of Human Skills

Founder of UN’s groundbreaking movement, acclaimed humanitarian shares the life-changing wisdom that transformed her from a village girl to a global leader.

To truly succeed in life, we must first succeed in understanding people.” — Elizabeth Nyamayaro

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elizabeth Nyamayaro , an award-winning humanitarian who founded the groundbreaking HeForShe movement as a United Nations Senior Advisor, follows up her acclaimed memoir, ‘I Am a Girl From Africa,’ with a new book, ' Human Skills : The Power to Connect with Anyone and Navigate Workplace Differences,' to be published on March 3rd, 2025. In this essential read, Nyamayaro reveals how the ancient African wisdom of Ubuntu—which means “I am because we are”—transformed her life from a village girl to an influential leader on the world stage.Drawing on the concept of Ubuntu, which emphasizes our fundamental connection as human beings—Nyamayaro shares the secret to overcoming adversity, forging meaningful connections, and building bridges across cultural divides––offering readers a blueprint for finding more success and fulfillment in their lives.In a society marked by divisions and a pressing mental health crisis, where workplaces often struggle with tension and conflict, 'Human Skills' makes a compelling case that true success and fulfillment are not found in isolation but in our ability to understand and connect with others on a deep, human level.“To truly succeed in life, we must first succeed in understanding people,” Nyamayaro states. “By embracing the wisdom of Ubuntu and honing the skills that define our humanity—our human skills—we unlock the incredible power to build deeper, more meaningful relationships that enrich our personal and professional lives.”Packed with actionable strategies and real-world examples, 'Human Skills'––praised by BookLife as offering “a groundbreaking solution … [that] will drive the greatest transformation in the modern workplace” and hailed by Kirkus as “A valuable workplace manual”––is a must-read for anyone seeking to improve their communication, build stronger, more empathetic connections with others, and navigate the complexities of today's diverse workplaces.“I am convinced that the future of work requires us to lead with humanity,” Nyamayaro says. “Human skills are no longer a nice to have—they are the foundation of any truly successful organization.”Key Takeaways from the Book:• How to apply Ubuntu to foster empathy, connection, and collaboration in the workplace• Practical strategies for navigating and resolving workplace conflicts with compassion• The transformative power of human-centered leadership• Ways to build authentic, fulfilling relationships that drive both personal and professional success'Human Skills: The Power to Connect with Anyone and Navigate Workplace Differences' is available now for pre-order at major bookstores and online retailers.Elizabeth Nyamayaro is an award-winning humanitarian and renowned authority on social change who founded the groundbreaking HeForShe movement as a United Nations Senior Advisor––sparking over 1.2 billion online conversations within just five days. She has counseled Fortune 500 CEOs and world leaders and has held leadership roles at the World Bank, World Health Organization, and the United Nations. You can also read her memoir, 'I Am a Girl from Africa,' which The New York Times review calls, “Adamantly committed to inspiration.”###For review copies of Human Skills contact: press[at]proseNYC.comFor media kit and images: visit press room Available for interviewsPublication date: March 3rd, 2025

Human Skills: the Importance of Human Connection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.