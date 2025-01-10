Suzy Lynch Cummings Shares a Dog’s Journey of Love and Adventure in “Stubby Dale”

Discover the heartfelt tale of Stubby Dale, the resilient mutt who taught about life, love, and the rainbow bridge.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her book, “ Stubby Dale ,” author Suzy Lynch Cummings brings readers into the world of an unforgettable dog whose eighteen-year adventure captivates the hearts of dog lovers and those who cherish the bond between humans and their pets. Told from Stubby’s own clever perspective, this heartwarming tale begins with his life on a busy highway, his time at the shelter, and his ultimate journey to a loving forever home.A scrappy mutt full of love and adventure, Stubby’s story highlights resilience, companionship, and joy—qualities that resonate with readers of all ages. From hilarious moments to poignant reflections, “Stubby Dale” celebrates the many adventures that shaped Stubby’s life and the meaningful lessons he imparted along the way.What makes “Stubby Dale” unique is its heartfelt inclusion of wisdom through Bible verses, delivered from Stubby’s perspective. One such verse, John 3:16, is beautifully interpreted by Stubby as: “Treat all dogs and some people the same.” This faith-infused message resonates with readers and provides comfort, especially for those facing the difficult loss of an older pet.Veterinarians Dr. Debbie Grydor and Dr. Angie Sanders have praised the book, sharing it with clients whose dogs are nearing the end of their lives. The book is also garnering attention from readers like Nancy Kruka, who described it as “the sweetest, most wonderful, well-written, thoughtful book.”Whether one is a sophisticated dog lover or someone who simply appreciates love, adventure, and friendship, “Stubby Dale” by Suzy Lynch Cummings is sure to leave a lasting impact—available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

