Emergency Briefing Remarks Emergency Operations Center January 10, 2024

Intro

Good morning and thank you for joining us as we share the latest updates on winter storms across North Carolina.

As we stand here now, Emergency Management officials and our National Guard continue to prepare for the winter weather in the western part of our state.

North Carolinians in the southwestern mountains are already beginning to feel the effects of this storm.

State of Emergency

Yesterday, I declared a state of emergency across North Carolina.

As a result, we have activated a cross-agency storm response that includes the Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety, the North Carolina National Guard, and our partners in snow and debris removal and infrastructure restoration.

Momentarily, you will hear from Director Ray about the winter storm and our emergency response operations and from Secretary Hopkins about NCDOT’s work to keep our roads as safe as possible.

As Director Ray will outline, this winter storm will likely hit much of the state.

At this time, our greatest concern is road safety.

Precipitation and freezing temperatures tomorrow afternoon and night will make a mess of our roads Saturday morning.

While temperatures will warm during the day on Saturday, they will freeze again Saturday night and Sunday morning.

That thawing and refreezing of precipitation leads to ice – so everyone needs to be careful on the road. Please avoid driving unless it is necessary to travel.

This morning, in addition to Director Ray and Secretary Hopkins, I’m also joined by Secretary of the Department of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe, the Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard Major General Todd Hunt, and

Commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson.

Our American Sign Language interpreters are David Payne and Karen Magoon.

Behind the scenes, our Spanish language interpreters are Yasmin Metivier (MEH-TIH-VEE-YER) and Tamara Cabrera.

At this time, I’ll ask Director Ray for his update.

Remarks Part 2

Helene

Thank you, Director Ray, and Secretary Hopkins, for your updates.

We know those still recovering from Hurricane Helene are going to especially feel the impacts of this storm.

Western DOT crews began preparing for this storm on Wednesday and have been responding to winter weather in the mountains for weeks, in addition to Helene related repair work.

For anyone displaced from their homes in the western region of the state, we know many cities and counties are working with local government and nonprofit partners to open locations for folks to be safe and warm.

There are three shelters already in place in Buncombe and Yancey Counties.

Earlier this week, I issued an executive order to waive federal restrictions on drivers traveling with propane and other heating fuels to keep people warm.

To the people of western North Carolina: we know that this winter storm is making a difficult time even harder.

We are with you every step of the way and will not let up.

We are committed to doing everything in our power to get you the resources you need to rebuild.

To everyone else, please stay safe.

Guidelines

Given the information we have at this time, Emergency Management officials recommend the following tips:

Pay close attention to your local weather forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case of power outages.

Please avoid the roads unless you absolutely must travel, But if you have to be on the road, store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include food, an ice scraper, jumper cables, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.

Thank you, and I will now open the floor for questions.