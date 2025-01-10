“The staff here are brilliant” – Ben’s story

A stock photo and alias has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

After multiple hospital admissions, Ben has been living in supported housing with Rethink Mental Illness for two years. Whilst being here, Ben has gained more independence and praises the staff for their unwavering support.

I’ve previously lived in another Rethink Mental Illness service after a long stay in a recovery unit. Prior to that, I had an admission into psychiatric hospital. When I was living in the previous Rethink property, I had a psychotic breakdown and went to psychiatric hospital again. I still do suffer quite heavily with my mental health, it’s a condition called schizoaffective disorder. I also suffer from symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The staff were really amazing, they managed to get me into a Rethink property - a building that is rented from private housing association and has its own individual flats. You’ve got a completely self-contained flat, so you don’t have to share a kitchen or a washing machine. It’s just a bit more of a mellow environment. So, I came from hospital to here. I’ve been here for two years now.