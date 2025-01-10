"A space that feels like home" – Nick’s story
A stock photo has been used on this blog at the request of the author.
When Nick moved into Station Grove, a Rethink Mental Illness supported accommodation, his mental health noticeably improved. He celebrates the community spirit and the support he receives from staff.
The last couple of years at Station Grove have seen a noticeable improvement. I’m now in a nice, clean, comfortable flat which feels homely. The whole building has improved since it has been done up. We now have new carpets, painted walls and new furniture, so the physical appearance is instantly noticeable.
My mum and brother are just two people who are impressed with the refurbishment at Station Grove. The importance of this is it almost instantly helps to improve the mental health of the residents, including myself.
As in so many cases, it’s the simple things that can make a difference in how residents feel. Most importantly, it is that we are listened to and feel like a part of the community. With the efforts of our new manager, the place feels like home rather than just somewhere to live. Our manager clearly has genuine empathy and understanding of what is likely to make a positive impact.
The staff are visibly around talking to residents and offering support whenever needed. Together with peer support residents, who do little bits and pieces to help one other, there is now a comfortable feeling of belonging which has been voiced by several residents. The office area feels accessible, where you can approach staff at any time.
I still have distressing thoughts and feelings that will always affect me, but my mental state is much more stable and contained, which is in part down to having a space that feels like home. I’m not scared to be on my own. I feel safe, and still have the reassurance or one-to-one support from staff.
I have no doubts that if it wasn’t for Rethink Mental Illness, and particularly the above and beyond efforts made by the manager, I would be in a hopeless situation, trying to live completely on my own with no emotional and physical support. As I worked for Nottingham social services, I saw time and time again that a reasonable place to live can make a significant difference; that if you take this away, mental health will almost inevitably deteriorate.
I look forward to our Christmas dinner again at Station Grove. The effort from the current manager meant that last year’s was better than my Mum’s, my ex-wife’s and even better than my own.
