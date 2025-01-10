"A space that feels like home" – Nick’s story

A stock photo has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

When Nick moved into Station Grove, a Rethink Mental Illness supported accommodation, his mental health noticeably improved. He celebrates the community spirit and the support he receives from staff.

The last couple of years at Station Grove have seen a noticeable improvement. I’m now in a nice, clean, comfortable flat which feels homely. The whole building has improved since it has been done up. We now have new carpets, painted walls and new furniture, so the physical appearance is instantly noticeable.

My mum and brother are just two people who are impressed with the refurbishment at Station Grove. The importance of this is it almost instantly helps to improve the mental health of the residents, including myself.

