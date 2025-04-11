Submit Release
People identifying as LGB+ over twice as likely to self-harm or take their own lives

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have released suicide and self-harm data for LGB+ people in England and Wales for the first time ever. 

The numbers paint a grave picture. People identifying as LGB+ are over twice as likely to self-harm or take their own lives in comparison to the heterosexual population. 

With 1 in 10 young people now identifying as lesbian, gay or bi, we need to see urgent action to support minoritised communities with inclusive and accessible health services. 

It’s an important milestone to track LGB data, but the stats only represent information from people who identify as “gay or lesbian”, “bisexual” or “other sexual orientation”. 

We need to see data from the trans and wider LGBTQIA+ community to get a clearer picture. 

We know that services will not improve until we listen to the experiences of the people who use them and need them. 

After the release of these statistics, the government must work collaboratively with people from minoritised sexual orientations and strive to improve outcomes. 

Being LGBTQIA+ does not cause mental health problems. But experiences like homophobia, transphobia and other stigma towards the LGBTQIA+ community can dramatically impact mental health. 

All of us have a part to play in creating a society that truly cares for everyone impacted by self-harm or suicide.

