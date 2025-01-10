We Live in Time: Almut’s ovarian cancer diagnosis

In the recently released film ‘We Live in Time’, Almut (played by Florence Pugh), is diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The film’s storyline is centred around the challenges facing Almut and her partner Tobias (played by Andrew Garfield) when she’s diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer. The film follows their journey through initial treatment, a partial hysterectomy and their experience of having a child.

Spanning the course of a decade, the film highlights the challenges of treatment, including chemotherapy and its side effects, and the uncertainty of the future, with Almut experiencing a recurrence of her ovarian cancer.

We're really pleased to see ovarian cancer in the spotlight on a global stage, raising vital awareness of the disease. Almut and Tobias’s story was handled sensitively in the film,- highlighting how an ovarian cancer diagnosis affects both the person diagnosed and their loved ones.

If you or anyone you know is affected by the storyline and would like to talk, our specialist nurses are here for you.

You can call our support line on 0808 802 6000, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

If the film has left you wanting to learn more about ovarian cancer, read on for more information.

Ovarian cancer symptoms

The four key symptoms of ovarian cancer are:

Persistent bloating (not bloating that comes and goes)

Feeling full quickly and/or loss of appetite

Pelvic or abdominal pain (that's from your tummy to the top of your thighs)

Urinary symptoms (needing to wee more urgently or more often than usual)

Occasionally there can be other symptoms:

Changes in bowel habit (e.g. diarrhoea or constipation)

Extreme fatigue (feeling very tired)

Unplanned weight loss

Any unusual bleeding from the vagina before or after the menopause should always be investigated by a GP.

Symptoms will be:

New – they're not normal for you

Frequent – they usually happen more than 12 times a month

Persistent – they don't go away

Worried about your symptoms?

If you regularly experience any one or more of these symptoms, which aren't normal for you, it's important that you contact your GP. It's unlikely that your symptoms are caused by a serious problem but it's important to get checked out, even if they're mild. Your GP should order a CA125 blood test. They may also order ultrasound scans of your ovaries and tummy.

More information about ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer testing

If you're experiencing the symptoms of ovarian cancer more than 12 times a month, your GP should do a CA125 blood test.

Learn more about the CA125 blood test

Depending on the results of this blood test, your GP may recommend an ultrasound of your tummy and ovaries. An ultrasound scan creates a picture of the tissues and organs inside your body.

Learn more about ultrasound testing

Ovarian cancer treatment

Treatment of ovarian cancer often includes surgery and chemotherapy but is different depending on the individual situation. Treatment will be based on the type and stage of ovarian cancer.

Find out more about treatment options for ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer risk

Each year 7,400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK. The risk of developing ovarian cancer in the general population is 2% (or 2 in 100 women). But some factors can increase your risk.

Find out more about ovarian cancer risk

Ovarian cancer and fertility

As Almut experiences in the film, having treatment for ovarian cancer can affect fertility, which can make a diagnosis even harder to cope with. Ovarian cancer treatment may mean the removal of both ovaries and fallopian tubes and the uterus (womb). If the cancer is diagnosed early and only one ovary is affected, it might be possible to keep your uterus (womb) and the unaffected ovary, as Almut does.

Learn more about ovarian cancer and fertility