Christine Chow Appointed Inaugural CEO of the Tracker Group

Christine Chow, CEO of Tracker Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tracker Group, home to the Carbon Tracker and Planet Tracker brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of inaugural CEO, Christine Chow. With a mission to transform global financial activities and reallocate capital to create a resilient, just, net zero and nature-positive future, Christine will lead the next phase of this financial think tank’s award-winning work. This follows a decision by the Board to bring Carbon Tracker and Planet Tracker more closely together under a single leadership team.

Christine brings 27 years of finance experience and a specific focus on sustainable and impact investing, as well as in governance in technological disruption. She has held global executive leadership roles at UBS, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Schroders and Federated Hermes, among others. She is the Board Chair of the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN), an organisation led by investors responsible for assets under management of around $US 77 trillion from over 39 countries and territories. She is an honorary adviser to the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council (AFRC) Hong Kong, the independent regulator of the accounting profession. Her passion for embedding sustainability in financial analysis and as a pioneer in AI governance has been widely recognized, most recently winning Investment Week’s Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the year in 2022.

‘I am thrilled to be entrusted with leading the Tracker Group in its mission to catalyse systemic change,’ said Christine. ‘Carbon Tracker and Planet Tracker are change makers and are well respected for producing insightful and actionable research on climate change and nature. I look forward to driving the next phase of development at the Tracker Group to enable investors and policymakers to take action.’

Alice Chapple, Chair of the Tracker Group Board says ‘We are delighted that Christine is joining the Tracker Group. It is a critical time to ensure investors allocate capital towards viable solutions to limit the impact of climate change and nature loss. With her deep experience of the capital markets, Christine is well-placed to drive the urgent changes needed to tackle these challenges.’

Mark Campanale, Founder of the Tracker Group says ‘The appointment of Christine signals an exciting new chapter for the work of the Tracker Group. Now that clean technologies are growing exponentially, the fossil fuel system is under ever greater scrutiny by investors as it enters its twilight years. Carbon Tracker’s role in supporting investor engagement and company risk assessment is needed more now than ever. And with investors increasing recognition of the relationship between climate and nature, Planet Tracker’s work on food systems and oceans through sector reports and company analysis, creates a powerful centre of expertise which, under Christine’s leadership, will help reach our goal of a more transparent, accountable financial system.’

Christine joins the Tracker Group on January 13, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Izzy Schaw Miller, ESG Communications | t: +44 7905 619881 | izzy@esgcomms.com

Sally Palmer, Head of Communications, Tracker Group | t: +44 7799472824 | sally@tracker-group.com

About Carbon Tracker:

Founded to help accelerate investor and regulatory support for the move away from fossil fuels to clean energy. Carbon Tracker is best known for its work on the carbon bubble and fossil fuel stranded assets, bringing the attention of investors and regulators to the risks that climate change poses to the financial system.

Recent work includes highlighting the flaws in the climate models that are used to project the impact of climate change on our pensions and other investments and savings; exploring the liabilities that face oil and gas companies from closing down wells; and analysing topical issues such as the disclosure of methane emissions, the decarbonisation of heavy-duty vehicles, carbon capture targets and power grid bottlenecks.

About Planet Tracker:

Established to drive transformation of global financial activities so that capital is reallocated away from unsustainable means of production, in line with planetary boundaries.

Recent work by Planet Tracker includes a Seafood Database to enable investors to see where companies are exposed to illegal fishing, overfishing and other sustainability risks; assessment of the economic and environmental impacts of deep sea mining; highlighting discrepancies in international chemical regulations; revealing why capital markets need to focus on the role of nitrogen; raising awareness of the water-related risks facing major fashion brands; and a Nature Scorecard to highlight the activities of more than 600 companies in relation to nature.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.