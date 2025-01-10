Exciting sailing action on day three of 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 10 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and partnered with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), is into its third day today (January 10).

The round-robin of the “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup” concluded today as United Kingdom’s Ian Williams progressed to the quarter-finals with an undefeated record of 11 wins. Despite losing the showdown today against Williams, American Gavin Brady secured second place in the round-robin standings with ten wins. New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson finished third with nine wins and two losses. The top eight teams from the round-robin progress to the knockout stage this weekend.

Three rounds of races were contested in the “Lotus Cup Regatta” (IRC category) and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” (IRC category) today in the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. The Amigos Sailing Team from Turkey moved into the overall lead in the Lotus Cup Regatta thanks to their consistent performances, followed by compatriots Ravenol Sailing Team. Led by Asian Games gold medalist Shen Sheng, the Big Boys Sailing Team scored two wins today to jump up the rankings to third-place overall. In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Capitano from Hong Kong maintained the good form from yesterday to lead the overall standings from China’s Wavy Life Sailing Team. The Macao Lorcha Team moved to third overall with three third-place finishes today.

On January 11 and 12, a “Family Fun Day” will take place at the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront – Star on Coast, featuring sailing experiences and family workshops, and is open to residents and visitors for free. To allow residents and tourists to experience the charm of sailing, another fleet parade will be held on Sunday (January 12). In addition, the organizers will hold the “2025 MGM Macao International Regatta” photography competition. Through this year’s event, the organizers aim to further promote the development of maritime sports in Macao and present an international sailing spectacle for sailing enthusiasts worldwide.

The WMRT races will continue to be livestreamed on multiple platforms, including the “Macao Major Sporting Events” official YouTube channel and Facebook page, MGM Macau Facebook page, the “Macao International Regatta” official website and Facebook page, as well as the WMRT YouTube channel, enabling global audiences to watch the events live.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.