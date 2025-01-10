Dolores D. Bennett Writes a Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth in “Do Candies Speak?”

A children’s book teaching valuable lessons about kindness and self-reflection.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her wonderful children’s book entitled “ Do Candies Speak? ” author Dolores D. Bennett takes young readers on a captivating and thoughtful adventure into the world of self-awareness and empathy. The story follows Little D, who, after attending a birthday party, begins to wonder if the candies she received are trying to teach her an important lesson about her behavior. Curious and concerned, she turns to her teacher, Ms. Carla, who helps guide her toward understanding the true meaning behind the candies’ “words.”“Do Candies Speak?” explores themes of selfishness, kindness, and the power of reflection in a way that is both accessible and engaging for children. The story is filled with vivid imagery, relatable experiences, and a dose of light-hearted humor that will keep young readers intrigued while also imparting an important moral lesson: self-improvement often begins with small, thoughtful actions.Bennett, an author with a passion for storytelling, brings her wealth of experience in creating compelling narratives for children. With her previous works including “The Big Black Feather,” “The Wise Hen,” and “Stories of Boogie’s Friends,” Bennett has a knack for crafting stories that resonate deeply with young readers with its positive messages, relatable characters, and imaginative plots.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Do Candies Speak?” is a delightful addition to author Dolores D. Bennett’s growing collection of children’s books—designed to inspire children to think about the way they treat others and their own personal growth.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.