DNR Surveys Public for Updating Land Preservation and Recreation Plan

January 10, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has initiated a process to create an updated Land Preservation and Recreation Plan, as well as the first Maryland State Parks Strategic Plan. These complementary plans will guide efforts to conserve land in Maryland, protect ecosystems, and provide valuable recreational amenities for all residents.

As part of this process, DNR is collecting responses from residents through an online survey conducted by ETC Institute, a third-party market research firm. A randomized group of Maryland residents was selected to complete the survey, with the goal of gathering input from a representative sample across the state. People who receive this survey can be assured that ETC is authorized by the department to gather this information securely.

Maryland residents will have additional opportunities to share their perspectives through a public workshop series in March, comprising four identical sessions held in locations across the state. These interactive sessions will ask residents about their priorities for land preservation, recreation, and state parks in Maryland. More information will be available on DNR’s website later in January.

The perspectives DNR gathers from our communities, combined with an analysis of DNR’s current land interests, will guide the future of land acquisition, recreation development, and environmental stewardship in Maryland.