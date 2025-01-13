Highland Park’s Iconic Estate, 2700 Point Lane, Announces Exclusive Co-Ownership Opportunity

Now accepting bids, experience luxury living and world-class sporting amenities with limited shares available

HIGHLAND PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champions Point, the iconic estate at 2700 Point Lane in Highland Park, Illinois, begins a new chapter under the leadership of owner John Cooper. Purchased on December 10, 2024, this expansive 7.39-acre property, featuring nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is launching an exclusive co-ownership model available to individuals and businesses. With a limited number of co-ownership shares available and bids starting at $1 million, plus 2% of annual expenses, this opportunity offers sports enthusiasts, entertainers, businesses, and luxury seekers a chance to own something truly one-of-a-kind.“We envision Champions Point as more than just a luxury property—it’s an opportunity to own a piece of history and bring sports enthusiasts together through a unique co-ownership model,” said John Cooper, manager of Champions Point. “Our goal is to create a shared experience where co-owners can enjoy unparalleled amenities and also the sense of connection and community that comes with it. By preserving the property’s original design while integrating modern technology, we’re ensuring that Champions Point continues to be a place where extraordinary memories are made for years to come.”Co-Ownership HighlightsA limited number of co-ownership shares are available, offering individual buyers and businesses an exclusive opportunity to own a share in this iconic property. Each share grants access to the property for the same designated week annually, with stays generally running from Wednesday at 4 p.m. to the following Wednesday at 10 a.m. The house may accommodate up to 20 guests, including children of any age. For an additional fee, the co-owner will have the option to host events such as weddings, corporate retreats, holiday parties, sports watch parties, Bar Mitzvahs, family reunions, charity galas and more. To elevate their experience, co-owners can select luxury add-ons, such as private chefs, pre-purchased food and drinks, luxury transportation, local event experiences, on-site services and entertainment, all available at an additional cost. Champions Point boasts an array of unique amenities, including a full-sized professional-quality basketball court, circular infinity pool with its own island, championship-level putting green, tennis court, state-of-the-art movie theater perfect for watching major sporting events, salon, commercial sized fitness center, wine cellar, and cigar room complete with humidor and custom leather poker tables.Additionally, co-ownership shares may be resold in the future through a structured process, offering owners flexibility and the potential to pass this exclusive opportunity to others.How to BidBidding is now open for ownership purchases from March 2025 onward. While interested parties are encouraged to bid on multiple weeks, each buyer or family is limited to purchasing one share. To place a bid, complete the form here and a sales representative will reach out to assist you.For more information, visit www.championspoint.com Press Contact:Media@championspoint.com

