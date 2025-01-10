Beautiful New Home Community Now Selling in Muncie

D.R. Horton - America's Builder Aerial View of Storer Estates Ranch and Two-Story Floor Plans Available

D.R. Horton’s Indianapolis division is pleased to announce its newest community, Storer Estates, in Muncie is now selling

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With homes starting in the mid-200’s, homebuyers can choose from four floor plans featuring open concept interiors and modern exteriors. Located in the heart of Muncie near Tillotson Avenue and West Euclid Avenue, Storer Estates is sure to impress. This community offers single and two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,272 to 2,346 square feet and 2-car garages. The community is quaint with only 32 spacious homesites. Homes at Storer Estates feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, America’s Smart Home® technology, landscaping packages and more!

At Storer Estates, homebuyers can experience the advantages of new construction, such as contemporary floor plans with ample storage, new home warranties for peace of mind and energy efficiency achieved through the latest construction practices and materials.

Residents will enjoy spending time at the community playground, playing pickleball at the neighborhood courts or strolling along the walking trails. Storer Estates is conveniently located in the Muncie Community School District and close to Ball State University and Ivy Tech Community College. This community is also a five-minute drive to the center of downtown Muncie.

Demand for this stunning community is high, so don’t delay. For more information on available homes in our new Storer Estates community, visit the community’s website at https://www.drhorton.com/indiana/indianapolis/muncie/storer-estates or call 463-259-7928. We look forward to helping you find the home of your dreams!

About D.R. Horton: D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 45 years. America’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 1,100,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton’s Indianapolis division, please call 812-646-9389 or visit www.drhorton.com/indiana/indianapolis.

Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton has no control over school district assignments. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

