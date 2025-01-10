DATCP Reminds Processors to Apply for Dairy Processor Grant through January 17​





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 10, 2024

Contact: Kelly Mella, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-294, kelly.mella@wisconsin.gov



Downl​oad PDF



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for the next round of Dairy Processor Grants through January 17, 2025.

A total of $200,000 is available for this round of Dairy Processor Grants, as part of the biennial budget signed by Governor Evers. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or man​ufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

“Our state's dairy processors are consistently innovating and growing their businesses, and these grants can help them do that," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Thanks to the Governor and legislature, these grants are an opportunity for processors to continue leading as America's Dairyland."

Grants will be awarded for projects up to $50,000 and two years in duration. Processors must provide a match of 20% of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.

More information and the grant application are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyProcessorGrants.aspx. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 17, to datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov. Grant recipients will be announced in the coming months.



​