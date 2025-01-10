ALCHEMCO KICKS OFF THE YEAR WITH WELCOMING CARL FERNANDEZ AS INTERNATIONAL ENGINEER

Engr. Carl Fernandez

Carl Fernandez joins Alchemco as International Engineer to drive global waterproofing innovations with his expertise in civil engineering and project management

His expertise and forward-thinking approach are exactly what we need as we expand our global presence. Carl embodies the innovation, leadership, and passion for excellence that defines our brand.” — Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemco, the powerhouse of advanced waterproofing technologies, proudly announces Carl Fernandez as ourInternational Engineer—an industry leader poised to elevate global infrastructure protection to unprecedented heights.With over five years of experience in the construction and engineering industry, Carl brings an exceptional combination of skill and innovation to Alchemco’s global mission. His expertise in civil engineering, project management, and technical drafting offers fresh perspectives and cutting-edge solutions, driving our commitment to revolutionize waterproofing technologies.A licensed Civil Engineer, Carl earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Saint Louis University in Baguio City, Benguet, and achieved his credentials by excelling in the PRC Board Exam. With advanced training in AutoCAD, Revit Architecture, and occupational safety, he has consistently delivered innovative solutions for complex projects. Starting his career as a Site Engineer, Carl gained hands-on experience in pile testing activities, including integrity and load testing, establishing a strong foundation for his unmatched technical proficiency.Carl’s leadership, attention to detail, and ability to navigate complex projectrequirements have led to significant success in managing teams, coordinating intricate activities, and ensuring compliance with rigorous technical standards. His expertise in cost analysis, budget management, and quality assurance reflects his relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction field.“Bringing Carl Fernandez on board is a transformative moment for Alchemco,” said Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco. “His expertise and forward-thinking approach are exactly what we need as we expand our global presence. Carl embodies the innovation, leadership, and passion for excellence that defines our brand. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Alchemco family and look forward to the extraordinary impact he will make in shaping the future of our industry.”Join us in celebrating this exciting milestone as we welcome Carl Fernandez to the Alchemco family. His expertise, innovation, and passion for excellence make him a true Alchemist, and we eagerly anticipate the groundbreaking contributions he will bring as we charge forward into 2025 and beyond!About Alchemco: Alchemco is setting industry standards with their advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. Alchemco’s Enzyme Modified Subsurface Membrane waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems For more information, visit www.alchemco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.